Water Restored To Rogers County Rural Water Customers

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County RWD #3 officials said water was restored to all customers Tuesday afternoon but they may experience low pressure after someone hit one of the water lines earlier in the day. 

"Our crews have effectively restored water service to the entire district while they work on the repair," the water district wrote in an email alert. "You may experience some low pressure until the repair is complete and the lines are subsequently flushed but no one should experience water outage."

The area of 76th Street North and 161st East Avenue and the surrounding areas were the impacted areas.

