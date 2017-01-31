Claremore Rape Suspect On The Run - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Rape Suspect On The Run

Kua Pao Lor mug shot. Kua Pao Lor mug shot.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor. Kua Pao Lor is charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl he knew.

Authorities believe he has left the area. They searched his home which has been emptied and other places he is known to frequent.  

They have gotten information that lead them to believe he may be headed to California. If you know where Lor is or if you can put authorities in touch with someone who may, call the Crime Tip hotline at 918-341-3620.

