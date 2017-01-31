OSU Hoops: Evans Earns Second Big 12 Player Of The Week Award

Jawun Evans led the Oklahoma State basketball team to a pair of victories, which helped him join Kansas' Frank Mason and Baylor's Jonathan Motley as the only players to earn multiple Big 12 Player of the Week awards in 2016-17.
Evans averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists and had just one turnover in each game. The sophomore posted 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting and eight assists in Monday's victory over TCU. He followed that up with 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge win over Arkansas.
For the week, Evans shot 60.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from 3-point. He was 10-of-11 (90.9) from the free throw line.
This is Evans' second Player of the Week award this season. He also earned the honor on Dec. 5 after racking up 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in the win over Rogers State and on the road at No. 22 Maryland.
As a freshman, Evans was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week three times, which helped him take home Freshman of the Year honors.
