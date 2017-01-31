OU Gymnastics: Sooners No. 1 For Third Straight Week

For the third consecutive week, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is ranked as the No. 1 squad in the nation. The Sooners are coming off a 197.425-195.275 victory at Iowa State and hold the top spot with an average of 197.781.

LSU remained in second place with a 197.588 average, while Florida (197.431) and Utah (197.075) are still ranked third and fourth, respectively. UCLA moved into the top five, averaging a 196.617.

The Sooners are ranked first on three of four events, coming in first on vault (49.450), bars (49.438) and floor (49.519), while holding second on beam (49.388). Individually, six Sooners are ranked in the top 25 in at least one event.

Maggie Nichols is ranked in at least a tie for first place on all four events and in the all-around for the second straight week. The freshman sits first in the all-around (39.769) and on vault (9.944), bars (9.944) and beam (9.931) while tying for the top ranking on floor (9.950).

Senior Chayse Capps holds four top-15 rankings, checking in at 12th on vault (9.894), tied for 14th on bars (9.875), 11th on floor (9.906) and ninth in the all-around (39.469).

On both vault and floor, junior AJ Jackson is ranked within the top 10, sitting at eighth on vault (9.917) and 10th on floor (9.912). Senior Charity Jones is tied for 21st on floor with an average of 9.875, while sophomores Brenna Dowell and Nicole Lehrmann check in at 13th on vault (9.888) and tied for sixth on bars (9.894), respectively.

Oklahoma will compete inside Lloyd Noble Center again this weekend, welcoming No. 8 Denver, No. 20 Nebraska and TWU to Norman for a quad meet at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday. Tickets are available for purchase online or by calling the OU Athletics Tickets Office at (405) 325-2424 or toll-free at (800) 456-GoOU.

It will be OU's "Favorite Things" meet with a "Slumber Party" theme. Everyone is encouraged to wear their pajamas to the meet, and fans will have a chance to win OU adult onesies and prize packs full of the Sooners' favorite things. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive an OU Gymnastics pillow case and breakfast cinnamon roll.