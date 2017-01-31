Last Relative Who Knew Will Rogers Passes Away - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Last Relative Who Knew Will Rogers Passes Away

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Doris "Coke" Meyer, courtesty Walker-Brown Funeral Home. Photo of Doris "Coke" Meyer, courtesty Walker-Brown Funeral Home.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The last relative of Will Rogers who actually knew the humorist personally passed away on Sunday.

Doris "Coke" Meyer was the daughter of Will Rogers' nephew James Gunter Lane, which made her Will's great niece.

Doris Lolita Lane Meyer was born on November 12, 1919 in Chelsea, Oklahoma. She was nicknamed "Coke" as a child because she loved the drink so much.

In 2012, she published a book called, "I Called Him Uncle Will."

In the book she described a visit her famous great uncle made to her family's home in Bartlesville in the early 30s. Her father picked up Will and brought him to the house where her mother had prepared his favorite kind of chili for lunch. After lunch, she wrote, her father took Uncle Will to downtown Bartlesville where he met with city leaders and VIPs, including his friend, oilman Frank Phillips.

She said Uncle Will then spent the night at Woolaroc with the Phillipses. 

As Will left the house to head to downtown that day, she wrote, he was greeted by a crowd of children who'd somehow found out that a superstar was inside. He took time to shake every kid's hand and offer each a personal word, she said.

A few days later her mother received a call from a woman who lived nearby. She told Coke's mother that her son refused to wash his hand because Will had shaken it. Coke's mother assured the boy that Will Rogers would visit again and that the boy would have another chance to shake Will's hand.

According to her obituary published by Walker-Brown Funeral Home, Meyer was very active in the Pocahontas Indian Women’s Club of Claremore, The Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club and the Will Rogers Memorial.  She was also active in multiple historical societies, the American Legion Auxiliary, the National Museum of the American Indian, the Washington County Cherokee Association, the Salvation Army and other numerous groups.

The funeral home says Coke is survived by two sons: Jerry Meyer and wife Suzie of Liberty, Kansas; Jim Meyer and wife Susan of Bartlesville as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Meyer; son, Billy Bob Meyer; brother, Bob Lane and three sisters; Ethel “Mimi” Nichols, Jane McDonald and Maude “Pudgie” Tucker. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.