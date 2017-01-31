Jenks Police Seek Persons Of Interest Connected To Stolen Debit Card

Both are always in the same vehicle, according to police, appearing to be a newer-model black Dodge Charger.

According to police, the two have used the stolen card at multiple locations in the Tulsa area.

The Jenks Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify two persons of interest in a stolen debit card case.

According to police, the two have used the stolen card at multiple locations in the Tulsa area.

They said they may also be with two juvenile children.

Both are always in the same vehicle, according to police, appearing to be a newer-model black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Jenks Police Department at 918-299-6311.