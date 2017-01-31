OK Energy Producers Believe Pruitt Can Bring Balance As EPA Head - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Energy Producers Believe Pruitt Can Bring Balance As EPA Head

Posted: Updated:
Pruitt's first confirmation vote, at this point, is still set for Wednesday morning. Pruitt's first confirmation vote, at this point, is still set for Wednesday morning.
Randy Sullivan with Tulsa’s Avalon Exploration said, “And I think you'll see that Scott Pruitt has come to the aid of producers.” Randy Sullivan with Tulsa’s Avalon Exploration said, “And I think you'll see that Scott Pruitt has come to the aid of producers.”
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry moved a step closer to confirmation as Energy Secretary Tuesday.

But Oklahoma Energy producers are more interested in the nomination of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

The first vote on Pruitt is Wednesday, though Democrats are asking for a delay.

Oil producers are hoping he will change practices at the EPA they believe favored environmental interests over common sense.

Pruitt, the Oklahoma Attorney General, was well known for suing the agency he's been nominated to lead - but Oklahoma oil producers say that's not the full story. They say he was suing EPA to follow its own direction instead of what they believe was an agency that always gave in to environmental groups.

Randy Sullivan with Tulsa’s Avalon Exploration said, “And I think you'll see that Scott Pruitt has come to the aid of producers.”

Sullivan said the EPA, for the last eight years, rolled out regulations of uncertain value, but very clear expense, and he's hoping to see that turned around.

“We're a very small company, and the cost to us would have been enormous to meet those requirements. And I hope when Scott is involved, policies that are not effective, that are there just because they can, will change, and we'll end up with policies that end up with the most protection for the environment for the dollar spent,” he said.

With Rick Perry as Energy Secretary and Pruitt leading EPA, oil producers expect fewer regulations, especially with guidance from the top; President Donald Trump has ordered agencies to cut regulations before they create new ones.

Sullivan said, "Finding the balance between jobs, and creating energy, cheap energy that the world needs, and protecting the environment, there has to be a balance in all that."

Pruitt's first confirmation vote, at this point, is still set for Wednesday morning.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.