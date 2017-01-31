Tulsa Roughnecks Announce 2017 Schedule

The 2017 schedule for the Tulsa Roughnecks FC was announced today by the United Soccer League. The slate includes 32 regular season matches, including 16 at ONEOK Field, and will run from March 25 through October 14.

It was announced last week that the Roughnecks would open the 2017 season by hosting the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in downtown Tulsa on Saturday, March 25. It will be the first of three straight home matches for the Roughnecks to open the campaign. TRFC will host Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, April 1 and Sacramento on Saturday, April 8.

Tulsa will face each of the other 14 teams in the Western Conference home and away to account for 28 of the 32 matches. The other four games will consist of a home and away set with Saint Louis FC, an additional Black Gold Derby meeting in Oklahoma City with the Energy and another home match with Colorado Springs to close out the season on October 14.

Highlights of the home schedule include a meeting with Portland Timbers 2 over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27, and a visit from the Swope Park Ranges, the USL side for Sporting Kansas City, on Tuesday, June 27.

A pair of rival games highlight the home schedule in August. Saint Louis FC will make its lone appearance in Tulsa on Thursday, August 10. The Tulsa edition of the Black Gold Derby is set for that weekend, Saturday, August 12 when cross-state rival Oklahoma City visits ONEOK Field.

The Roughnecks will travel down the Turner Turnpike for away matches against the Energy on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, September 17.

TRFC will conclude the regular season with four attractive home contests over four straight Saturday nights that will have a strong Major League Soccer presence. The set of games will begin on Saturday, September 23 when the Los Angeles Galaxy II comes to Tulsa. That match is followed by meetings with San Antonio FC on Saturday, September 30 and a matchup with the Seattle Sounders 2 on Saturday, October 7. One week later, the Roughnecks will close the regular season with the meeting against Colorado Springs.

Kickoff times at ONEOK Field will be at 7 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. The 7 p.m. start times will take place during the school calendar (matches held March 25 through May 13 and September 23 through October 14) while games during the summer months (May 27 through August 12) will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The complete 2017 schedule is listed below.

For ticket information, click the following link: Roughnecks Ticket Plans

HOME TEAM LISTED FIRST

Tulsa Roughnecks FC Schedule