News: Crime

Tulsa Police Looking For Man Wanted For First-Degree Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are searching for a man wanted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Rigoberto Pureco in connection to the deaths of Saira Vasquez and Adan Duran on October 10, 2016.

According to police, Vasquez and Duran managed a bar at 726 North Lewis.

Police said they believe Pureco was in the bar for several hours, hoping to leave with a bartender.

They said Vasquez and Duran asked Pureco to leave around 1:00 a.m. when it was “apparent that the bartender did not have any interest in Pureco.”

Pureco left, and police said it’s presumed he went to a vehicle, got a pistol, confronted Vasquez and Duran and shot them multiple times.

They said the bartender was able to hide while Pureco got away.

Police said they don’t know where Pureco is and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-798-8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

