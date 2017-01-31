Collinsville Cafe Trying To Maintain Business During Construction

Crews are working to clean up the Silver Dollar Cafe in Collinsville brick by brick.

The front of the restaurant collapsed last week after a driver with a medical condition crashed into it.

Demolition could take up to a week and while crews are working they've temporarily separated the damaged part of the building from the rest of the business.

While demolition crews work out front of the silver dollar cafe, the family that runs the Collinsville staple is hard at work in the back serving up drinks and trying to maintain what business they can.

"Nice good cold beer...favorite bartender," said cafe regular Robert Record.

Record is just one of many dedicated patrons who drive up from Tulsa to get some of the hometown hospitality....

He's ready to see his favorite watering hole back to normal.

"I'll drink beer here all day long if they need me to," Record joked.

Valerie Stoker is one of the sisters who helps run the bar and restaurant.

She and her family are trying to keep things moving while the work is underway.

"We're trying to save all the old brick, all the old ceiling tiles, hopefully, they'll be able to reuse them," Stoker said.

The family hopes to restore the 100-year-old building back to its original glory, or at least as close as they can.

The wait is the hardest time.

"It's hard not making your earnings every day," Stoker said.

The family hopes to have enough done soon in order to start serving food again.

"I'm hoping it's just a couple weeks," she said.

She said that will be a huge help.

But, the community has also been raising money for the cafe to stay afloat.

"The cake lady here in Collinsville, she's doing another one, also, selling some t-shirts that have the silver dollar on them and they're really nice," she said.

Record said he'll do his part through donations and a couple cold ones.

The family said the best way to help out is to come on in and have a beer with them.