Tulsa Man Gets Long Prison Sentence For Crimes Against Children

A judge sentenced a man Tuesday for 11 crimes against children, including sexual abuse.

The judge ordered Timothy Cato to serve more than 200 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Cato had custody of five children and volunteered at a DHS shelter. They said he was also involved with several other youth programs in the area.

A jury convicted Cato of 11 of the 14 counts filed against him last November.