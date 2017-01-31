Wagoner Football Star Malcolm Rodriguez Excited To Sign With OSU

On National Signing Day Wednesday, prep football stars around the country will decide where they'll play college ball.

One of those players is Wagoner's Malcolm Rodriguez who will sign to play safety at Oklahoma State.

"It’s like a dream come true,” said Rodriguez.

The Cowboy offer came in a whirlwind for Rodriguez, the day before the Bulldogs' state championship game. He got the call from safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt.

"Coach Hammer called me, and he was like, ‘Hey, we're going to offer you a scholarship.’ At that point, I was like oh my gosh, this is like, right before a championship game,” he recalled.

Two and a half hours later, he was a cowboy.

"Their reaction, they were like, ‘Alright man, that's great. We're excited for you. We can't wait to have you and everything,’ so they were happy,” Rodriguez stated.

Wagoner Head Coach Dale Condict added, "Well he's always been successful. Just seems like that's a little bit of his M.O. [I] definitely see him, at some point soon, contributing to Oklahoma State football."

So, in less than 24 hours, with the stroke of a pen, Rodriguez will try to take that success from Wagoner to Stillwater, from 4A to the Big 12. And instead of gunning for state titles, he's got his eye on national championships.