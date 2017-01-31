Pawhuska Police: Substitute Teacher Arrested For Exposing Self Doing Cartwheel

Pawhuska police arrested a 34-year-old substitute teacher Tuesday after they say she exposed herself while performing a cartwheel.

They said it happened in the junior high school choir room.

According to the Pawhuska Police Department’s Facebook page, the substitute teacher, identified as Lacey Sponsler performed a cartwheel with no undergarments on and exposed herself.

They said a student recorded it on the student’s cell phone.

In the arrest affidavit, when questioned by police, they said Sponsler denied the incident, but when told about the cell phone video, she stated she "did not remember performing a cartwheel" or exposing herself.

Police said officers took Sponsler into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Jail records show is being held on a complaint of indecent exposure.