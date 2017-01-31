Tulsa County Court System Eases Burden On Failure-To-Pay Offende - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa County Court System Eases Burden On Failure-To-Pay Offenders

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
It costs taxpayers about $52 a day to keep a person in jail, so county leaders are reconsidering whether failure to pay is a good enough reason. It costs taxpayers about $52 a day to keep a person in jail, so county leaders are reconsidering whether failure to pay is a good enough reason.
Together, Rob Nigh and Judge Doug Drummond are working on a new system - listening to people who can't pay to find out why. Together, Rob Nigh and Judge Doug Drummond are working on a new system - listening to people who can't pay to find out why.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County court system is easing the burden for those who can't pay their fees and fines.

That means people with failure-to-pay warrants can avoid jail time. A judge rolled out the new program Tuesday morning.

He said not only is it the right thing to do, it also saves taxpayers' money.

It can happen to anyone.

Maybe you're not paying attention to the speed limit, get pulled over and get a ticket. Maybe you just lost your job, and can't afford to pay the fine.

That means a warrant gets issued for your arrest, you go to jail, but, you still can't pay, so you go back to jail.

"It's a situation that repeats itself over and over again, and they don't know how to get out of that revolving door," said Rob Nigh, Tulsa County's chief public defender.

Together, Nigh and Judge Doug Drummond are working on a new system - listening to people who can't pay to find out why.

"They may be on social security disability, they may be unemployed, they may be mentally ill," Nigh said.

Drummond can then decide to reduce the fines or work out a payment plan, or, substitute community service hours instead of money.

He might even drop the fines completely.

"I think it's compassionate, but it's also practical,” Drummond said. “You have limited resources, and you got to make some common-sense decisions on who you want in that jail, and who you want to arrest."

It costs taxpayers about $52 a day to keep a person in jail, so county leaders are reconsidering whether failure to pay is a good enough reason.

"I don't think that any of the judges or the officials in Tulsa County want people to be in jail simply because they don't have any money," Nigh said.

If you're interested in the amended failure-to-pay warrant program, contact your attorney to move your case to Judge Drummond's court.

If you do not have a lawyer, contact the Tulsa County public defender's office at 918-596-5530.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.