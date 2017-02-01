Breezy And Colder Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Breezy And Colder Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re back to some cooler (colder) air today as another front is moving across northern OK this morning.   This boundary will bring highs back down into the lower and mid-50's across northern OK and some lower to mid-60's across southeastern OK.   Wind speeds will be increasing this morning through midday from 15 to 25 mph with our fire danger issues becoming high throughout the day due to the gusty winds and dry conditions.   If a fire starts today, it will spread rapidly due to the environmental conditions across the state.   Avoid burning today.  

Temps will continue to get colder later tonight with daytime highs expected only in the lower 40's Thursday and the mid-40's Friday.   Saturday morning temps will start in the lower 30's but should quickly climb into the mid or upper 40's along with a return of southerly winds.   While we may have a few showers or sprinkles Thursday or Friday across north TX and southern OK, the better chance will remain Saturday as an upper level wave approaches from the west-northwest.   Friday night into Saturday morning, slightly better moisture is expected to reside across the area as the mid to upper level system nears the state.  The result will be some scattered showers across part of eastern OK Saturday or Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday morning.   As mentioned yesterday, some model data does offer differing positions of the main upper level system that would have impacts on our timing and exact location.  This means the actual start and end times may still change.   We’ll be looking at early Saturday morning for some wet-bulbing potential across far northern Oklahoma or southern Kansas that could support a very small window for some freezing drizzle, but this chance (window) is so small, it’s probably better to keep it off the maps.   The higher likelihood will be for some very light precipitation potential Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.   Another wave of energy may near the state Sunday night into Monday morning with a few more showers, mostly across eastern OK.  

Monday into Tuesday may be another transition day with some warmer air and a few storms attempting to develop Tuesday, mostly across the eastern sections of the state.   As this system moves eastward, a strong cold front may be arriving for the middle of next week with a noticeable, yet short-lived cold snap.  The data has also been suggesting the potential for some light wintry precipitation for the middle of next week, mostly to our north across southern or eastern Kansas.   We still have plenty of winter left across the southern plains, but we’ll continue to stay on the roller coaster ride for a while. 

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

