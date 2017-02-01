Space Heater Blamed For Osage County Home Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Space Heater Blamed For Osage County Home Fire

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say three adults and two infants were forced out of their Osage County mobile home after an electric space heater sparked a fire early Wednesday, February 1.  

The home is located near 55th Street North and 66th West Avenue. 

Firefighters from Black Dog, Country Corners and Sperry responded to the 1:35 a.m. fire.

Black Dog Fire Chief Paul Reeds said the space heater was located in a bedroom of the home.

He said while the home did not have a working smoke detector, everyone inside was able to get out safely after smelling the smoke.

Chief Reeds says the home was destroyed in the fire.

