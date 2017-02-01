Video Shows Trailer Full Of Furniture Stolen From Tulsa Business

A Tulsa business posted surveillance video on its Facebook which it says shows thieves stealing a trailer full of furniture and appliances early Tuesday.

Oakwood Homes is located in the 12500 block of East Skelly Drive.

Oakwood Homes Facebook page

The business stated on its Facebook page a white Chevy Silverado 4x4 extended cab pickup drove onto its lot just after midnight January 31, 2017. About an hour later, the video showed the same truck leaving, pulling a 16-foot trailer loaded with furniture and a refrigerator.

Oakwood Homes asks anyone who knows anything about the theft or the truck to call the Tulsa Police Department.