Crime

Video Shows Trailer Full Of Furniture Stolen From Tulsa Business

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa business posted surveillance video on its Facebook which it says shows thieves stealing a trailer full of furniture and appliances early Tuesday.

Oakwood Homes is located in the 12500 block of East Skelly Drive.

The business stated on its Facebook page a white Chevy Silverado 4x4 extended cab pickup drove onto its lot just after midnight January 31, 2017.  About an hour later, the video showed the same truck leaving, pulling a 16-foot trailer loaded with furniture and a refrigerator.

Oakwood Homes asks anyone who knows anything about the theft or the truck to call the Tulsa Police Department.

