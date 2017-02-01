TU Football: National Signing Day Underway

The University of Tulsa welcomed another one of its better recruiting classes on National Signing Day under Head Coach Philip Montgomery.

Some of the new faces of 2017 include Union’s Shamari Brooks, Lincoln Christian’s Reed Martin and Collinsville’s Seth Boomer.

As of 2017, Tulsa is listed at No. 87 nationally according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Best signing class we've ever had, added a lot of speed and length," said Montgomery during his signing day presser.

The signees are listed below, broken down by name, height, weight, rank, position and high school.

2017 Tulsa Commits

Shamari Brookes – (5-9, 186) – 3 star running back – Union High School

Keylon Stokes – (6-0, 180) – 3 star wide receiver – Manvel High School

Malik Jackson – (6-2, 200) – 3 star wide receiver – Taylor High School

Marcus Mays – (6-2, 170) – 3 star safety – Edison High School

Sam Crawford – (5-11, 188) – 3 star wide receiver – Rockwall High School

Daiquan Jackson – (5-11, 184) – 3 star athlete – Poteet High School

Garrett Flanary – (6-3, 273) – 3 star defensive tackle – Lincoln Christian High School

Dante Bivens – (6-3, 310) – 3 star offensive line – Klien Collins High School

Akayleb Evans – (6-2, 180) – 2 star cornerback – McKinney High School

Zaven Collins – (6-4, 220) – 2 star linebacker – Hominy High School

Reed Martin – (6-1, 216) – 2 star athlete – Lincoln Christian High School

Seth Boomer – (6-3, 186) – 2 star quarterback – Collinsville High School

Chris Paul – (6-4, 290) – 2 star offensive Line – Jersey Village High School

Bryson Powers – (6-1, 195) – 2 star safety – Klein Collins High School

Christian Bricker – (6-6, 220) – 2 star defensive end – Piedmont High School

*Chase Brown – (6-2, 220) – 2 star linebacker – Kerrville Tivy High School

Adam Higuera – (6-1, 240) – 2 star long snapper – Perry High School

Deven Lamp – (6-4, 225) – 2 star weak side defensive end – Cedar Hill High School

JC Santana – (5-11, 165) – 2 star wide receiver – Katy High School

Allie Green – (6-3, 182) – 2 star cornerback – Lyndon B Johnson High School

Gerard Wheeler – (6-3, 285) – 2 star offensive guard – Plano High School

Ryan Patrick – (6-2, 220) – 2 star offensive line – Bishop Kelley High School

#Cannon Montgomery – (5-10, 180) – wide receiver – Cascia Hall High School

*Thomas Bennett – (6-3, 180) – Punter – La Costa Canyon High School

*Enrolled mid-semester

#Preferred walk-on

