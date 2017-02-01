Oklahoma House Committee Set To Release Findings On Dan Kirby Se - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma House Committee Set To Release Findings On Dan Kirby Settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A special Oklahoma House committee is set to release its findings into an investigation of the wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to a former employee in November out of House funds.

In a news release, the committee plans to also release its recommendations at 1 p.m. Thursday at the state capitol.

Last week, Representative Dan Kirby testified before the committee about that settlement during a closed meeting.  

The committee cannot punish Kirby itself, it can only make recommendations to the state House.

Kirby, 58, was accused by a former legislative assistant Hollie Bishop, 28, of sexually harassing her and then firing her after she refused his advances and reported them to human resources, according to a letter sent by Bishop’s lawyers to the House.

State records show she and her lawyers were paid $44,500 in two separate payments. One payment was marked “legal settlement; the other payment, to her attorneys, was filed under “housekeeping” and cleaning supplies.

They could recommend Kirby be reprimanded or fined. Both would take a majority vote from members of the state House. The last time the House reprimanded a member was in 2011.

The committee also has the option to recommend to expel Kirby, which would take a two-thirds vote from the chamber. 

