Child Rape Suspect Turns Himself In To Rogers County Jail

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A man charged with sexually assaulting a minor turned himself in at the Rogers County Jail Wednesday morning. Kua Pao Lor is charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl he knew.

Authorities thought Lor might have left Oklahoma and asked for the public's help in finding him Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

The 38-year-old man was booked into the jail at 9:15 a.m. and is being held on a $125,000 bond. 

