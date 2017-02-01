Cowgirl Tennis Slotted At No. 5 For Fourth Straight Week

For the fourth consecutive week, the Oklahoma State women's tennis team is slotted at No. 5 in the latest edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's team rankings released Wednesday. For the first time in program history, the Cowgirls have recorded five consecutive sweeps to open a campaign, while OSU has now started 5-0 in each of the last three seasons.



The Cowgirls are coming off a pair of shutouts last weekend at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Stillwater. The team defeated both Cornell and TCU, 4-0, to clinch its third-straight appearance at the ITA National Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 10-13 in New Haven, Conn.



With this week's rankings, the Cowgirls have now been ranked in the ITA top 25 for 44 consecutive weeks, and inside the top ten for five.



Along with Oklahoma State, Big 12 rivals Texas and Texas Tech also appear in this week's poll. The Red Raiders are slotted at No. 12 in the rankings, while the Longhorns come in at No. 18. Tulsa, the Cowgirls' opponent this weekend, is receiving votes in this week's rankings as well.



The Cowgirls make their return to the Michael D. Case Tennis Center, the site of the 2016 NCAA Championships, this weekend to take on the Golden Hurricane on Sunday at 1 p.m.

