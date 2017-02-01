Cowgirl Tennis Slotted At No. 5 For Fourth Straight Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cowgirl Tennis Slotted At No. 5 For Fourth Straight Week

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

For the fourth consecutive week, the Oklahoma State women's tennis team is slotted at No. 5 in the latest edition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's team rankings released Wednesday. For the first time in program history, the Cowgirls have recorded five consecutive sweeps to open a campaign, while OSU has now started 5-0 in each of the last three seasons.
 
The Cowgirls are coming off a pair of shutouts last weekend at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Stillwater. The team defeated both Cornell and TCU, 4-0, to clinch its third-straight appearance at the ITA National Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 10-13 in New Haven, Conn.
 
With this week's rankings, the Cowgirls have now been ranked in the ITA top 25 for 44 consecutive weeks, and inside the top ten for five.
 
Along with Oklahoma State, Big 12 rivals Texas and Texas Tech also appear in this week's poll. The Red Raiders are slotted at No. 12 in the rankings, while the Longhorns come in at No. 18. Tulsa, the Cowgirls' opponent this weekend, is receiving votes in this week's rankings as well.
 
The Cowgirls make their return to the Michael D. Case Tennis Center, the site of the 2016 NCAA Championships, this weekend to take on the Golden Hurricane on Sunday at 1 p.m.
 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.