News: Crime

Collinsville Man Arrested On Lewd Molestation Complaint

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Collinsville police arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday after a woman said he put his hands up her daughter's shirt and down her pants then made the girl touch him inappropriately.

Police said a woman and her children were staying the night at Michael Reeder's home when the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. January 29.

The victim was on a couch in the living room, and her mother was asleep in a bedroom when the assault took place, police said. 

The victim told her mother that Reeder had put his hands up her shirt and down her pants before making her touch him, according to police. 

Police arrested Reeder the morning of February 1 on complaints of lewd molestation of a minor (under 16) and forcing a minor to touch the private parts of another person. 

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and is expected to appear in court February 8. His bond was set at $100,000.

