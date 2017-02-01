United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Tulsa

Image of the plane after it landed safely. Image of the plane after it landed safely.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A United Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa International Airport Wednesday afternoon. 

Flight 1759 was headed from Denver to Tampa when it turned around at Siloam Springs, according to Flight Aware.

The pilots of the twin engine Airbus A320 made a sharp turn over Arkansas to head to Tulsa International Airport. The crew told ground controllers it had shut down one of the plane's engines.

The plane landed safely at about 1:35 p.m.

United is flying an airplane in from Chicago to pick up passengers and take them to their destination, a company spokesperson told News On 6. There were 138 passengers on board plus five crew members.

The spokesperson could not say what specifically caused the plane to divert to Tulsa other than a mechanical issue of some kind.

