Two Men Arrested For Murder Of 15-Year-Old Okay Boy

Two Okay men are behind bars and facing murder charges in connection with the killing and burning of 15-year-old Brennon Davis.

Wednesday, the district attorney filed murder charges against Joshua Herrington and Cody Thompson. The two are still in the Wagoner County Jail and the investigation is still on going.

A memorial stands in the area sheriff’s investigators say Herrington and Thompson shot, killed and then burned 15-year-old Davis last month.

Sheriff Chris Elliott and Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp announced the two received first-degree murder charges for the killing.

"This has been a very exhaustive investigation where our investigators have literally worked 24-hours a day, seven days a week to try to bring some closure to this case," Elliott said.

Court records show the timeline of events when Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies got a 911 call back in January about a body burning in the Jackson Bay Recreational Area.

Witnesses around the campground who called 911 told investigators they heard gunshots before reporting that they found Davis' burning body.

The sheriff's office investigated it as a homicide and found evidence to suggest that Davis was shot and killed before being set on fire.

Investigators say Thompson and Herrington lived together since Christmas at a home in Okay. It's at the home where investigators say they collected several firearms.

Court records show at least one of the guns collected as evidence matches with one of the bullets found with Davis' body.

Investigators believe through witness and family member interviews both Thompson and Herrington were with Davis when he was alive.

Elliott said, "This case is not done. We're not concluded with the investigation. It's still an ongoing investigation at this time."

The district attorney said the two will be arraigned at the courthouse Thursday at 1:30 p.m.