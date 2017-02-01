Claremore Family's Pet Pig Back Home After Stroll Along Turnpike

'Porkchop' the pig is safe and back home with his owners after he escaped from his home Tuesday and took a walk near the Will Rogers Turnpike. Claremore police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked together to round up pig and get him home.

News On 6 viewer Zachary Langley was driving home from work when he said he saw the pig running down the side of the turnpike entrance.

Langley happened to have his camera with him so he pulled over and shot photos of Porkchop and then a few minutes later of the troopers and police as they kept the pig safe and caught him.

Porkchop's owners joked that he snuck out because he wanted to socialize.