Owasso Police Name Suspect In Whataburger Parking Lot Shooting

Owasso police have named a 19-year-old suspect in the December shooting in a Whataburger parking lot that left a man seriously injured.

A warrant was issued January 25 for the arrest of Isaiah Trevon Hall. Police said he is currently not in custody and should be considered 'armed and dangerous.'

12/9/2016 Related Story: Man Shot In Head After Buying Food At Owasso Restaurant

Police said they responded to a shooting December 9, 2016, in the parking lot of the restaurant on East 96th Street North in Owasso at about 5:40 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The detectives' investigation was presented to the Tulsa County DA's office and that's when they issued the warrant for three counts: shooting with intent to kill and two firearms charges. The total bond amount for the counts is $300,000.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is asked to call the Northeast Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-800-336-0102 or the Owasso Police Department tip line at 918-272-COPS.