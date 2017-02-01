News On 6 Employees Pack 5,000 Bags For 'Food For Kids'

News On 6 employees rolled up their sleeves to pack more than 5,000 food bags for the Food For Kids Backpack program February 1.

A station-wide packing event was held at Griffin Communications with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to pack the food bags, which go home with children to ensure they don't go hungry over the weekends.

Employees signed up for shifts to pack a variety of items in the bags including milk, juice, cereal bars, cereal and much more.

For more information about the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, visit their website.