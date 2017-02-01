Tulsa Police Arrest Man, Woman After Short Chase

They said the man and a woman were suspects in a theft at the Dollar General near downtown.

Tulsa police arrested two people after a short chase on Wednesday.

Officers said they learned the car was stolen.

Police said when the pair spotted officers they took off, leading them on a chase before they crashed into two cars.

A K9 officer tracked down the woman and other officers found the man.