News: Crime

Teen Accused Of Blackmailing Minor To Send Nude Pictures To Stand Trial

NOWATA, Oklahoma -

An 18-year-old man, accused of trying to blackmail a minor into sending him nude pictures, is heading to trial.

Dylan Boswell is accused of using intimidation and blackmail to make a 15-year-old girl send him nude pictures.

Boswell is also facing two rape charges in separate cases in Nowata County.

Boswell will be back in court February 16th.

