Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent Trailer Thefts

"I build these as hard and fast as I can, but I've got to have them right," Davis said.

The cover is made of channel iron, so it's much heavier and harder to cut, and, a bar that's attached makes it harder for the chains to reach the thieves' truck.

But with Davis’ invention, the Trailer Jailer, the lock is actually hidden inside.

A Rogers County man says his invention can help prevent trailer thefts. He says it's a new kind of lock that's stronger and smarter than anything else on the market right now.

We report on stolen trailers all the time, even trailers that have conventional locks on them - that is where the Trailer Jailer comes in.

Earlier this week, thieves stole a trailer piled up with furniture and appliances from Oakwood Homes in east Tulsa.

That is the kind of crime that inspires Fred Davis.

"This stops thieves from stealing this in any different direction," he said.

Davis makes customized trailers for a living and said he heard awful stories from his customers. One man had not one, but three trailers stolen in one night, along with his tractor.

"He said, 'I have nothing,' and he said, 'My tractor is my occupation.' And it broke my heart. And I knew then I had to come up with a lock," said Davis.

He said the problem is thieves can easily steal your trailer, even if it has a typical lock on it; all they have to do is chain it to their truck and haul it off.

Davis said he worked on the concept for about a year. Its patent is pending.

Meanwhile, people are buying the Trailer Jailer; customers even include the Claremore Police Department.

The Trailer Jailer's prices range from $100 to $160, depending on the size and style. You can find out more information here, or, you can email trailerjailer@gmail.com