Colder Temps Return For Eastern Oklahoma

Things appear on track, at least for the next two days, including another chilly day across northern and eastern Oklahoma along with north winds and highs in the lower to mid-40's. We’re looking at a low chance for a few sprinkles or showers across extreme southeastern OK this morning but the higher chances will remain across part of northeastern Texas. This colder air mass will stick around today into Friday before we’ll track a weak upper level system nearing the state this weekend. This will bring a slight chance for some showers to part of the area this weekend but this will remain a low impact, low amount type event. Any pops Saturday will more than likely be confined to far southeastern OK.

Sunday into Monday we’ll be expecting some improvement regarding the temps before another cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with another noticeable yet brief cold snap. As this occurs, there will be a low chance for a few showers or storms across eastern OK, including a slight chance for the metro, Sunday night into Monday.

The upper air flow will be from the northwest-west the next day or two and this will help to drive a weak upper level system out of the Rockies into the southern plains Saturday into Sunday. This system has changed some in the data the past few days, but will continue to offer a slight chance for some light precip across the area. The last two runs of data continue to back-off regarding precip signals for most of the area, but we’ll keep a low mention for a few showers Saturday across far southeastern OK, and even this low mention may be highly optimistic. Temps Saturday will start in the lower 30's and climb into the lower 50's with south winds around 10 to 20 mph.

We should see some improvement by the Sunday midday to afternoon period regarding the temps as they rebound to the lower or mid-60's Sunday. By Sunday evening into Monday, the next wave will be nearing the state with a few shower or storm chances into Monday morning through midday as south winds return and low level moisture increases across the area. If low level moisture can return in time, we’ll be in the running for a few scattered storms Tuesday along and east of highway 69-75 for Tuesday midday to afternoon. Temps may still have the chance to move into the lower 70's Tuesday afternoon before the next surge of colder air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This cold snap will stick around for Wednesday into Thursday but will quickly moderate by the 2nd weekend in February.

Keep that big coat handy today.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone