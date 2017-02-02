Source: Oklahoma House Committee's Findings To Be Substantial

News On 6 has learned from sources at the state Capitol that the findings of a special House investigation committee to be released Thursday are substantial, with a lot of documentation.

The source says the committee is expected to recommend significant action be taken as a result.

For about a month, the special committee has been investigating Representative Dan Kirby, a Republican from Tulsa and Representative Will Fourkiller, a Democrat from Stilwell.

The committee was originally formed to look into a wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to a former state House employee in November out of House funds.

Here's how we got to this day with Representative Dan Kirby:

Sexual harassment allegations made in September 2015

State money used to settle wrongful termination claim in November 2016

Kirby resigned a month later.

Resignation wasn't official, so Kirby takes back resignation days later.

Kirby appeared last month before the committee after originally refusing to attend.

Representative Will Fourkiller is being investigated because a complaint against him was made in April 2015 and involved a high school page.

Both Dan Kirby and Will Fourkiller have denied all accusations.

The findings will be released at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol.