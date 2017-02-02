Source: Oklahoma House Committee's Findings To Be Substantial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Source: Oklahoma House Committee's Findings To Be Substantial

Representative Dan Kirby and Representative Will Fourkiller Representative Dan Kirby and Representative Will Fourkiller
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News On 6 has learned from sources at the state Capitol that the findings of a special House investigation committee to be released Thursday are substantial, with a lot of documentation. 

The source says the committee is expected to recommend significant action be taken as a result.

For about a month, the special committee has been investigating Representative Dan Kirby, a Republican from Tulsa and Representative Will Fourkiller, a Democrat from Stilwell. 

The committee was originally formed to look into a wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to a former state House employee in November out of House funds.

1/27/2017 Related Story: Rep. Dan Kirby Appears Before Investigative Committee

Here's how we got to this day with Representative Dan Kirby:

  • Sexual harassment allegations made in September 2015
  • State money used to settle wrongful termination claim in November 2016
  • Kirby resigned a month later.
  • Resignation wasn't official, so Kirby takes back resignation days later.
  • Kirby appeared last month before the  committee after originally refusing to attend.

Representative Will Fourkiller is being investigated because a complaint against him was made in April 2015 and involved a high school page. 

1/10/2017 Related Story: State Lawmaker Under Investigation After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Both Dan Kirby and Will Fourkiller have denied all accusations.

The findings will be released at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol. 

