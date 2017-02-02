Tulsa Restaurant Worker Attacked During Armed Robbery

Police say a Tulsa restaurant worker was assaulted during an armed robbery and had to be taken to the hospital early Thursday.

Officers were called to the Taco Bueno in the 8600 block of South Lewis just before 12:30 a.m. about the robbery.

Police say there were two employees inside when two men broke through a glass door armed with a handgun.

Officers said one worker was attacked and EMSA took her to the hospital to be checked out. They said the worker's injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

They said two workers ran to a nearby Walmart store to call 911 after the robbers left the store.