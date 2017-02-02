Pawhuska Superintendent: Substitute Teacher Arrested For Indecen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pawhuska Superintendent: Substitute Teacher Arrested For Indecent Exposure Won't Be Back

Posted: Updated:
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

The superintendent of Pawhuska Schools says the substitute teacher arrested on a complaint of indecent exposure won't be back.

Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued the following statement:    

"The Pawhuska School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment. When the District learned of the incident involving a substitute teacher the District notified the Pawhuska Police Department of the incident and cooperated with the investigation. The substitute teacher has not been back to school since and will not be utilized in the future. The District will not comment further on this incident." 

News On 6 obtained a copy of the cell phone video police say shows Lacey Sponsler, 34, doing a cartwheel in class and exposing herself to students. 

Police said it happened in the junior high choir room. In the video the woman exposes herself during the cartwheel because she was wearing a dress and no undergarments.

2/1/2017 Related Story: Pawhuska Police: Substitute Teacher Arrested For Exposing Self Doing Cartwheel

In Sponsler's arrest affidavit, police said at first she denied performing the cartwheel, but when told about the video she told officers she didn't remember the cartwheel or exposing herself.

A search of court records shows that Sponsler has a criminal history in Payne County. She received a deferred sentence in 2008 after pleading guilty to public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a university.

Sponsler remains in the Osage County jail on an indecent exposure complaint.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.