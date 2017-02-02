Pawhuska Superintendent: Substitute Teacher Arrested For Indecent Exposure Won't Be Back

The superintendent of Pawhuska Schools says the substitute teacher arrested on a complaint of indecent exposure won't be back.

Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued the following statement:

"The Pawhuska School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment. When the District learned of the incident involving a substitute teacher the District notified the Pawhuska Police Department of the incident and cooperated with the investigation. The substitute teacher has not been back to school since and will not be utilized in the future. The District will not comment further on this incident."

News On 6 obtained a copy of the cell phone video police say shows Lacey Sponsler, 34, doing a cartwheel in class and exposing herself to students.

Police said it happened in the junior high choir room. In the video the woman exposes herself during the cartwheel because she was wearing a dress and no undergarments.

In Sponsler's arrest affidavit, police said at first she denied performing the cartwheel, but when told about the video she told officers she didn't remember the cartwheel or exposing herself.

A search of court records shows that Sponsler has a criminal history in Payne County. She received a deferred sentence in 2008 after pleading guilty to public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a university.

Sponsler remains in the Osage County jail on an indecent exposure complaint.