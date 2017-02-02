Tulsa Man, Girl Jailed After Police Chase

A Tulsa man is in jail and a 16-year-old girl in custody after an overnight police chase down Interstate 244.

Police say Cody Barnard, 25, is facing two complaints - including a felony complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Barnard and the juvenile were in a car officers tried to stop around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2 near Admiral and Memorial. The driver kept going, and the chase continued onto Interstate 244 headed west.

Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers used spike strips to stop the car when it got off at the MLK Boulevard exit. Officers ran the tags and found out it was a stolen vehicle.

The teenager was taken into custody and Barnard is now in jail. Police said the young girl was behind the wheel. She was taken into custody on a complaint of possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants.

Police said Barnard admitted to driving the stolen car earlier although he claimed he didn't know it was stolen. He also told police the girl, who is not being identified because of her age, is his girlfriend.

He was booked on complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $4,500.