Tulsa Man, Girl Jailed After Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man, Girl Jailed After Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
Cody Barnard mug shot. Cody Barnard mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail and a 16-year-old girl in custody after an overnight police chase down Interstate 244.

Police say Cody Barnard, 25, is facing two complaints - including a felony complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Barnard and the juvenile were in a car officers tried to stop around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2 near Admiral and Memorial. The driver kept going, and the chase continued onto Interstate 244 headed west.

Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers used spike strips to stop the car when it got off at the MLK Boulevard exit. Officers ran the tags and found out it was a stolen vehicle.

The teenager was taken into custody and Barnard is now in jail. Police said the young girl was behind the wheel. She was taken into custody on a complaint of possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants.

Police said Barnard admitted to driving the stolen car earlier although he claimed he didn't know it was stolen. He also told police the girl, who is not being identified because of her age, is his girlfriend.

He was booked on complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $4,500.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.