Number Of Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rises To 11

Oklahoma health officials report three new flu-related deaths over the past week, raising the number statewide to eleven.

The latest deaths occurred in Cleveland, Kay and Wagoner counties.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says there has been three deaths in Tulsa County so far this flu season.

The OSDH says ten of the deaths were persons age 65 or older. The 11th death was a juvenile in Rogers County and happened in January 2017.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 95. As of January 31st, the department says 584 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

County health departments remind residents they still have plenty doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 8

Blaine 3

Caddo 3

Canadian 9

Carter 7

Cherokee 8

Cleveland 36

Coal 1

Comanche 11

Craig 2

Creek 28

Custer 8

Garfield 20

Garvin 2

Grady 4

Grant 2

Harper 3

Hughes 1

Johnston 2

Kay 19

Kingfisher 4

Latimer 1

LeFlore 2

Lincoln 6

Logan 14

Major 1

Mayes 14

McClain 7

McCurtain 3

McIntosh 1

Murray 4

Muskogee 7

Noble 2

Nowata 1

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 94

Okmulgee 9

Osage 10

Ottawa 4

Pawnee 6

Payne 10

Pittsburg 2

Pontotoc 6

Pottawatomie 18

Rogers 15

Seminole 2

Sequoyah 1

Stephens 5

Tulsa 135

Wagoner 15

Washington 4

Washita 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.