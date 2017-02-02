Number Of Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rises To 11 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Number Of Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rises To 11

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma health officials report three new flu-related deaths over the past week, raising the number statewide to eleven.  

The latest deaths occurred in Cleveland, Kay and Wagoner counties.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says there has been three deaths in Tulsa County so far this flu season.

The OSDH says ten of the deaths were persons age 65 or older.  The 11th death was a juvenile in Rogers County and happened in January 2017.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 95.  As of January 31st, the department says 584 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

County health departments remind residents they still have plenty doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 8
  • Blaine 3
  • Caddo 3
  • Canadian 9
  • Carter 7
  • Cherokee 8
  • Cleveland  36
  • Coal 1
  • Comanche 11
  • Craig 2
  • Creek  28
  • Custer 8
  • Garfield 20
  • Garvin 2
  • Grady 4
  • Grant 2
  • Harper 3
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 2
  • Kay 19
  • Kingfisher 4
  • Latimer 1
  • LeFlore 2
  • Lincoln 6
  • Logan  14
  • Major 1
  • Mayes 14
  • McClain 7
  • McCurtain 3
  • McIntosh 1
  • Murray 4
  • Muskogee 7
  • Noble 2
  • Nowata 1
  • Okfuskee 2
  • Oklahoma  94
  • Okmulgee 9
  • Osage 10
  • Ottawa 4
  • Pawnee 6
  • Payne 10
  • Pittsburg 2
  • Pontotoc 6
  • Pottawatomie  18
  • Rogers 15
  • Seminole  2
  • Sequoyah 1
  • Stephens  5
  • Tulsa  135
  • Wagoner 15 
  • Washington 4 
  • Washita 1 
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

