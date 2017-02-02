Muskogee Grandmother Sentenced To 25 Years For Toddler's Death

A Muskogee woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2015 death of her 3-year-old grandson.

Kimberly Morning was charged after an autopsy report that found morphine in Emmitt Rakes' system three times the adult limit, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.

Police were dispatched to a Muskogee home August 21, 2015, in reference to the death of the toddler. Initially, there were no signs of foul play and the cause of death was unknown, but the medical examiner's report revealed the fatal dose of morphine that killed him.

Investigators with the Muskogee Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol determined that Morning had crushed a morphine tablet and placed it in his sippy cup, which ultimately caused his death, Loge said.

"This brings closure to a very tragic case and allows the family to move forward following a very difficult loss," Loge said.