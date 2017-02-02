Dr. Carl Hamilton, One Of ORU's Founding Members Has Died

One of Oral Roberts University's founding members has died. Dr. Carl Hamilton was 82.

The school says Hamilton came to Tulsa to work for the Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association after earning theology and education degrees at colleges in Oklahoma City.

In 1966, after Dr. Hamilton had earned his PhD., and after Oral Roberts had felt the call to build a Christian university, he signed his first faculty contract at ORU.

The school said Dr. Hamilton became the Dean of Academic Affairs in 1968. He was named Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs in 1972 and then from 1976 through 1984 he served as its Provost.

“Carl Hamilton was a giant of a man. He worked tirelessly to see the birth of this amazing educational institution,” said Dr. William M. Wilson, ORU President.

“His legacy is the alumni who are all over the globe engaged in industry, business, commerce, media, ministry as well as the legal and medical professions.”

Plans are being made for a memorial service Monday on the ORU campus.