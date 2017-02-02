Dr. Carl Hamilton, One Of ORU's Founding Members Has Died - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dr. Carl Hamilton, One Of ORU's Founding Members Has Died

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Carl Hamilton. [ORU photo] Dr. Carl Hamilton. [ORU photo]
Oral Roberts and Carl Hamilton. [ORU photo] Oral Roberts and Carl Hamilton. [ORU photo]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of Oral Roberts University's founding members has died.  Dr. Carl Hamilton was 82. 

The school says Hamilton came to Tulsa to work for the Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association after earning theology and education degrees at colleges in Oklahoma City.  

In 1966, after Dr. Hamilton had earned his PhD., and after Oral Roberts had felt the call to build a Christian university, he signed his first faculty contract at ORU.

The school said Dr. Hamilton became the Dean of Academic Affairs in 1968. He was named Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs in 1972 and then from 1976 through 1984 he served as its Provost. 

“Carl Hamilton was a giant of a man. He worked tirelessly to see the birth of this amazing educational institution,” said Dr. William M. Wilson, ORU President. 

“His legacy is the alumni who are all over the globe engaged in industry, business, commerce, media, ministry as well as the legal and medical professions.”

Plans are being made for a memorial service Monday on the ORU campus.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.