Tahlequah Woman Sentenced To 60 Months For Drug Conspiracy

A 30-year-old Tahlequah woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release for drug conspiracy, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday.

Ashley Noel Steele was arrested by Tahlequah police December 12, 2015, after conspiring with others to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The charge arose from a joint investigation entitled "Home Of The Brave," coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force of the Eastern District Of Oklahoma.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including Tahlequah police.

Steele will remain in custody in the Muskogee County Jail pending transportation to the designated federal facility, the attorney's office said.

Steele won't be able to seek parole during her 60-month sentence, according to the news release.