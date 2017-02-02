Osage County Man Arrested For Shooting Woman In The Head

The Osage County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Wednesday after they said they responded to a domestic violence call and found a woman shot in the head.

Tracy Dale Kelley, 53, fled the scene and the OCSO's investigation determined he was possibly headed to Craig County, authorities said.

The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol located Kelley and arrested Kelley and held him for Osage County on complaints of intentionally and wrongfully shooting another or discharging any kind of firearm with intent to kill.

Police impounded Kelley's vehicle and are currently working on obtaining a search warrant to recover the gun that was possibly used in the incident.

The female victim's condition is listed as stable.