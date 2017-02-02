Tulsa SPCA Starts Low-Cost Spay And Neuter Clinic

The Tulsa SPCA is opening a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Wednesdays. The first will be February 8, 2017, according to a news release.

Costs range from $25 for a kitten to $55 for a dog over 30 pounds or 6 months of age. Puppies are $40 and cats over 6 months are $35.

You need to make an appointment by calling 918-428-7722. The Tulsa SPCA is located at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard.