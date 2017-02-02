Cowboys Picked Second In Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oklahoma State was picked to finish second in the 2017 Big 12 Conference standings in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches, it was announced today by the league office.

TCU, which is the nation's consensus top-ranked team, was the unanimous favorite to win the conference title and garnered eight first-votes (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team). Following the Horned Frogs in the top four were OSU, Texas Tech and Texas, while West Virginia was fifth and received the other first-place vote.

The 2014 season marks OSU's fifth under head coach Josh Holliday, who has guided the Cowboys to a top-two finish in the conference in each of his first four seasons at the helm. The Cowboys won their first Big 12 regular season championship in 2014 while finishing second in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

OSU is coming off a 2016 season in which it finished 43-22 and advanced to the College World Series for the 20th time in program history and first time since 1999. The Cowboys were 16-8 in Big 12 play a year ago, finishing behind only Texas Tech in the standings, and return seven starters from that club, including All-Big 12 performers Garrett Benge and Tyler Buffett.

2017 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. TCU (8) – 64

2. Oklahoma State – 54

3. Texas Tech – 48

4. Texas – 41

5. West Virginia (1) – 40

6. Oklahoma – 28

7. Baylor – 26

8. Kansas State – 13

9. Kansas – 10