Former Pokes Football Player Cecil Wilson Passes Away At Age 49

Oklahoma State football lost a former player this week when Cecil Wilson passed away in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 49 years old.

Wilson lettered for the Cowboys from the 1988-90 seasons, playing in the same offense with quarterback Mike Gundy and Heisman winner Barry Sanders.

A standout fullback known for his humble, team-first attitude, Wilson served a key role as a blocker and ball-carrier for the Cowboy offense, finishing his career with 550 rushing yards, 182 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Former OSU head coach Pat Jones was quoted in a 1989 article from The Oklahoman as saying, "I've always respected guys most who get the most out of themselves, and that's Cecil. He's not without talent, but he works very, very hard and, as much as anybody on the team, he gets the most out of himself. … Obviously, there's nothing prima donna about Cecil, nothing. He's never been a problem in anything. I wish everybody in this program was like Cecil Wilson."

Since his playing days at Oklahoma State, Wilson had made his career as a self-employed carpenter.

"I am still in shock about the tragic loss of one of my closest friends Cecil Wilson," Barry Sanders said. "He was a great teammate, husband, dad and friend, and his memory will live on in the hearts of the many he touched. Please join me in sending out love and prayers to his family during this trying time."

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 5415 Matlock Road in Arlington, Texas.