Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of Burglary In Osage County

Osage County Sheriff's Office has released this photo of this person of interest.

An Osage County man was taken into custody after the Osage County Sheriff's Office responded to several burglary calls Tuesday morning in the Bowring/Whippoorwill area.

Josh William Strom was arrested on several complaints of knowingly holding stolen property and several counts of burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim who made the first call reported that their 2012 Ford F350 with a large cattle feeder on the back had been stolen from their residence sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Further investigation revealed that a second storage building had also been burglarized with additional property taken.

Deputies then received a call from a second victim in the same area who said that a cabin, RV and an out building had all been burglarized.

The investigation resulted in several search warrants being issued Wednesday afternoon near Pawhuska, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said numerous reported stolen items were recovered during the execution of the search warrants, including a second stolen vehicle out of Tulsa.

The Osage County Sheriff's is also seeking information on a second suspect they've released a photo of.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the man in the photo or his whereabouts to call them at 918-287-3131.