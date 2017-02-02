Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of Burglary In Osage County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of Burglary In Osage County

Posted: Updated:
Josh Strom mug Josh Strom mug
Osage County Sheriff's Office has released this photo of this person of interest. Osage County Sheriff's Office has released this photo of this person of interest.
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

An Osage County man was taken into custody after the Osage County Sheriff's Office responded to several burglary calls Tuesday morning in the Bowring/Whippoorwill area. 

Josh William Strom was arrested on several complaints of knowingly holding stolen property and several counts of burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim who made the first call reported that their 2012 Ford F350 with a large cattle feeder on the back had been stolen from their residence sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said. 

Further investigation revealed that a second storage building had also been burglarized with additional property taken. 

Deputies then received a call from a second victim in the same area who said that a cabin, RV and an out building had all been burglarized. 

The investigation resulted in several search warrants being issued Wednesday afternoon near Pawhuska, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies said numerous reported stolen items were recovered during the execution of the search warrants, including a second stolen vehicle out of Tulsa. 

The Osage County Sheriff's is also seeking information on a second suspect they've released a photo of.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the man in the photo or his whereabouts to call them at 918-287-3131. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.