Sooner Softball Trio Named To 2017 USA Player Of The Year Award Watch List

We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team opened its foreign tour with a 133-91 win over New Zealand Select on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand.More >>
The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team opened its foreign tour with a 133-91 win over New Zealand Select on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll.More >>
Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll.More >>
OU freshman quarterback 18-year-old Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
OU freshman quarterback 18-year-old Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
Every preseason, it's all about the players and how they adjust to being back on the field. But what about the coaches?More >>
Every preseason, it's all about the players and how they adjust to being back on the field. But what about the coaches?More >>
No position on the Oklahoma roster is as solidified entering 2017 as quarterback, where redshirt senior Baker Mayfield returns for his final season in Norman.More >>
No position on the Oklahoma roster is as solidified entering 2017 as quarterback, where redshirt senior Baker Mayfield returns for his final season in Norman.More >>