Mobile Tech Helping Bartlesville Police Combat Mental Health Iss - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Mobile Tech Helping Bartlesville Police Combat Mental Health Issues

Posted: Updated:
Bartlesville police are using a new tool on the streets. They say iPads are helping them combat mental health issues. Bartlesville police are using a new tool on the streets. They say iPads are helping them combat mental health issues.
"Police officers, we're not mental health professionals. We're not medical professionals," Warring said. "Police officers, we're not mental health professionals. We're not medical professionals," Warring said.
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police officers and deputies across seven counties in our area are teaming up with mental health specialists.

They want to help people get quick access to therapists, and sometimes save a trip to the hospital, and mobile technology is making that happen.

Bartlesville police are using a new tool on the streets. They say iPads are helping them combat mental health issues.

We're used to seeing police out and about, but Bartlesville Detective Jim Warring says mental health issues are so common, that officers actually spend a lot of time at hospitals.

"Police officers, we're not mental health professionals. We're not medical professionals," Warring said.

He said, in the past, officers would take people to Wagoner Community Hospital - an hour and a half trip from Bartlesville.

"You would have to take them into a protective custody because they are a danger to themselves,” he said. “What that entails is, most of the time - handcuffing, transporting to the medical facility, the hospital, emergency room. You'd have to wait."

But, for the past few months they've teamed up with the Grand Lake Mental Health Center.

"You give them the option ‘do you want help,’” Warring said.

If the person voluntarily accepts help, he or she is connected to a therapist, RN or a recovery support specialist right away through the iPad. The service is available 24/7.

Grand Lake Mental Health Center COO Larry Smith said, "Sometimes they just need to talk. And instead of going to the emergency room, instead of someone calling the police, they touch that button - and that's the big savings - and that's the use of technology today."

Smith said the number of people going to an in-patient bed from Washington County has been cut by 50 percent since police started using the iPads.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.