Ross Group's Plan For Downtown Tulsa Project Approved

Ross Group beat out Houston-based Pine Place LLC's proposal to build a seven-story office building in the same location.

Ross Group's mixed-use proposal includes a five-story office building, retail and parking - all to be completed in phases.

It looks like Tulsa-based Ross Group has another project on the table.

The Tulsa Development Authority voted 4-0 in favor of a concept for the empty lot across from ONEOK field Downtown.

This is the lot where OKPOP had previously hoped to build before choosing the land across from Cain’s Ballroom.

Ross Group hopes to complete phase one of the project by the end of 2018.