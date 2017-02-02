Hundreds Of Green Country Students Attend Revolutionary Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hundreds Of Green Country Students Attend Revolutionary Day

Posted: Updated:
Kids dressed in Revolutionary War-era costumes and had a visit from a few historic figures. Kids dressed in Revolutionary War-era costumes and had a visit from a few historic figures.
Stephen Smith played Ben Franklin at this year's Revolutionary Day. Stephen Smith played Ben Franklin at this year's Revolutionary Day.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thursday hundreds of Green Country students took a trip back in time.

Kirk of the Hills held Revolutionary Day for about 500 fifth graders.

Kids dressed in Revolutionary War-era costumes and had a visit from a few historic figures, like Ben Franklin and George Washington.

"We so often put George Washington on a pedestal and yet when you meet him personally, he can show us that he was a human being, he made mistakes and yet out of those mistakes and how he reacted to them, comes greatness. And that is where the children learn from a first person relationship," said Stephen Smith, who played Ben Franklin.

By the way, ‘Franklin’ said students often ask him if he had a pet, and his answer is yes, he had a pet squirrel.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.