Hundreds Of Green Country Students Attend Revolutionary Day

Thursday hundreds of Green Country students took a trip back in time.

Kirk of the Hills held Revolutionary Day for about 500 fifth graders.

Kids dressed in Revolutionary War-era costumes and had a visit from a few historic figures, like Ben Franklin and George Washington.

"We so often put George Washington on a pedestal and yet when you meet him personally, he can show us that he was a human being, he made mistakes and yet out of those mistakes and how he reacted to them, comes greatness. And that is where the children learn from a first person relationship," said Stephen Smith, who played Ben Franklin.

By the way, ‘Franklin’ said students often ask him if he had a pet, and his answer is yes, he had a pet squirrel.