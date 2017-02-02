One Accused Of Murdering Wagoner County Teen Pleads Not Guilty

Joshua Herrington (left) and Cody Thompson (right) are charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brennan Davis' death.

One of the men accused of murdering a 15-year-old teen in Wagoner County pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Cody Thompson and Joshua Herrington are charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brennan Davis' death.

Thompson pleaded not guilty.

Herrington didn't have an attorney, so he'll be back in court Friday.

Herrington and Thompson were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

Court records show the timeline of events when Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies got a 911 call back in January about a body burning in the Jackson Bay Recreational Area.

In January, witnesses near the Jackson Bay Recreational Area called 911 and told investigators they heard gunshots before reporting they found Davis’ body.

Investigators say Thompson and Herrington lived together where they collected several firearms. Court records show one of those collected matches with one of the bullets found with the body.