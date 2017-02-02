One Accused Of Murdering Wagoner County Teen Pleads Not Guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

One Accused Of Murdering Wagoner County Teen Pleads Not Guilty

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Herrington (left) and Cody Thompson (right) are charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brennan Davis' death. Joshua Herrington (left) and Cody Thompson (right) are charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brennan Davis' death.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One of the men accused of murdering a 15-year-old teen in Wagoner County pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Cody Thompson and Joshua Herrington are charged with first-degree murder in connection with Brennan Davis' death.

Thompson pleaded not guilty.

Herrington didn't have an attorney, so he'll be back in court Friday.

Herrington and Thompson were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

2/1/2017 Related Story: Two Men Arrested For Murder Of 15-Year-Old Okay Boy

Court records show the timeline of events when Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies got a 911 call back in January about a body burning in the Jackson Bay Recreational Area.

In January, witnesses near the Jackson Bay Recreational Area called 911 and told investigators they heard gunshots before reporting they found Davis’ body.

Investigators say Thompson and Herrington lived together where they collected several firearms. Court records show one of those collected matches with one of the bullets found with the body.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.