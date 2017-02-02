Police Locate Missing Tulsa Teenager

According to police, 18-year-old Christle Bennett was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on February 1, 2017 near 6100 South Troost Avenue.

Tulsa police located an endangered teenager late Thursday after she went missing Wednesday evening from a group home.

Officers say 18-year-old Christle Bennett was located just before 11:30 p.m. about two miles from the home in the 6100 block of South Troost.

Police say Bennett lives in the home and has been diagnosed with bipolar, ADHD and has a history of auditory hallucinations.